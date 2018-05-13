Manchester United squad revealed for Watford clash

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will recall Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season at home with Watford.

The two had been benched during Manchester United’s goalless draw at West Ham on Thursday.

Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku will miss out due to injuries but Mourinho hopes they will be fit for the FA Cup final.

Here are the team line-ups;

Manchester United: Romero, Darmian, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Watford: Karnezis, Cathcart, Kabasele, Mariappa, Janmaat, Doucoure, Chalobah, Holebas, Hughes, Deeney, Gray

