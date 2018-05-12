Arsenal suspend coaches accused of bullying

Arsenal's Under-23 coach Steve Gatting suspended [Photo: Courtesy]

As Arsene Wenger prepares to leave arsenal at the end of the season, many would think that whoever he leave behind should be able to emulate his values and traditions.

Wenger was always a coach who nurtured talent. He liked boys from the academy.

However, two of Arsenal’s coaching staff are not doing Wenger’s departure justice. Youth coaches Steve Gatting and Carl Laraman have been suspended by Arsenal after they were accused of bullying. Steve Gatting assistant Carl Laraman [Photo: Courtesy]

The two are now being investigated after it is understood up to 20 allegations were placed against them.

Spokesman from Arsenal was quoted by The Mirror saying, “We have suspended two coaches and launched an investigation following complaints from some players. These are private matters and we will not discuss any further detail.”

They were not part of the staff in the dug-out against Porto in the Premier League International Cup final on Tuesday. Under-18 coach Kwame Ampadu took their place for the match.

The two have been accused of bullying [Photo: Courtesy]

It is also understood that Wenger’s long-term assistants Boro Primorac and keeper coach Gerry Peyton are set to leave with Steve Bould and Jens Lehmann likely to be allowed to stay, however, their decision will be influenced by the club’s next manager.