Limo stars at TTC contest

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Joyce Limo led her Thogoto compatriots Nancy Kiptui and Naomi Jerono to a 1-2-3 sweep in women’s 10000m race at the 2018 Nairobi Region Teachers Training Colleges Athletics Championships at Narok Stadium.

Limo was too good for her opponents as she overlapped thrice to win in a slower time of 45 minutes and one second. Kipruto checked in second exactly five minutes later as Jerono returned third in 50.33. The three secured their slots to national championship set for Tambach Teachers Training College in Elgeyo Marakwet County next week.

Limo said intensive training paid dividends. “I worked hard even the during the holidays to get in good shape because I wanted to win at the regional so I could qualify for this year’s nationals. I’m happy that we all qualified and I hope we can stage a repeat performance in Tambach,” Limo said.

In men’s 5000m race, Mailu Nyamai led his Kitui counterpart Yona Kimutai to a 1-2 finish while Thogoto’s Dennis Nguko settled for third place.

Samuel Kipyego of Thogoto and Betty Naisoi of Narok won men and women’s 400m races respectively. Kipyego snatched top honours in a time of 57.06 as his closest challenger Ephantus Ekuam of Machakos came in 2.69 seconds later to claim silver while John Kilonzi of Mwingi finished third in a time of 59.86.

Home girl Naisoi clocked 1.16.19 to win gold as Machakos duo of Rael Jesang and Jacinta Alimlim settled for second and third after clocking 1.16.87 and 1.19.45 in that order.

Juliet Nyongesa of Kitui triumphed in the women’s 100m in 14.22 seconds. Esther Musuni of Narok who was eying victory on home soil fell short coming in second 0.22 seconds later. Mary Wekesa of Thogoto completed the podium after clocking 14.47 seconds.

The men’s 100m race was won by Kennedy Mutuku of Machakos Institute of Development Studies who clocked 11.78 seconds. Fidelis Juma of Thogoto and Bonface Mdoe of Machakos crossed the finishing line in 12.08 and 12.09 to finish second and third.