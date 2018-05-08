Lucky Kenyan wins betting jackpot days after his friend won

Tuesday, May 8th 2018 at 17:53 GMT +3 | Sports By Gameyetu:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Stephen Muturi has been revealed as yet another winner of an early settlement Jackpot courtesy of Betway online and mobile sports betting.

His offer, a massive KSh 2,145,000, was won on the Colossus multi-selection Jackpot and is one of many such early settlements that have paid out significant amounts on the Betway platform. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Stephen Muturi was escorted by his friend Stanley Irungu to receive the cheque from the Betway Kenya offices on Galana Plaza.

Stanley Irungu had earlier won the SportPesa mid-week Jackpot together with Joseph Kubai after correctly predicted the outcome of 13 matches whose payout had risen to Ksh20, 080,391. The two shared the money equally.

The two frequent winners started betting with Betway in 2016 after being introduced by one of their employees.

The duo that is now thriving in sports betting uses most of their winnings as investment for their real estate business in Kitengela – that has since grown to employ more than 80 people.

The thriving entrepreneurs attribute their wins to consistent research.

Stanley Irungu, an engineer by profession, does most of the research while Stephen Muturi an entrepreneur is the risk taker. This relationship has helped them in betting and in their business.

Stephen has congratulated the Betway team for the frequent system upgrades that have continually improved customer experience.

According to Stephen Muturi, “In 2016 the system only allowed me to place bets on Match Results as opposed to the current multiline selection options which gives me more choices on each Jackpot”. They advised most people to bet with Betway because of their professionalism.

Though Stephen believes in placing large bets for big returns, he advises Kenyans to only bet on money they can afford to lose.

“I invest betting returns in my business but I never get tempted to bet on my business capital. This has made me remain afloat and also cater for my family. I also appeal to Kenyan who frequently bet not to stop working.” he advises.