Former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael focuses on Oliech as Kenyan eyes return to the pitch

Dennis Oliech training with Free State Stars. [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenyan legendary striker Dennis Oliech is reportedly close to putting a pen to paper to sign a pre-contract with South African side Free State Stars, sources reveal.

Oliech who has been on trials with the South African Premier League side for days is said to have impressed the head coach Luc Eymeal, who has okayed his signature.

Speaking about the former Harambee Stars skipper, Eymael said that the 33 year old has been working tirelessly in training and has shown a good attitude on the pitch.

"Oliech has had a very successful and positive trials since arriving and he will have a meeting with the management either today (Tuesday) or Wednesday to discuss a possible transfer,” he said, as Goal.com reveals.

"I am very confident he will sign a pre-contract but I don't know for how long.

"It will not be six months but I suspect a one year deal because window opens in June and the season restarts in August."

Even as he await the decision of the management on preferred contractual enggaement , Eymael seems to have made up his mind on Oliech, adding that ‘he is the kind of striker he wants.’

Oliech formerly played for French sides Nantes, Auxerre and Ajaccio before suffering a glitch in his career. He made his debut for Kenyan national team in 2002 before hanging his boots in defeat to Zambia in 2017.

Oliech has been engaged in fights against rumours that surfaced, which suggested that he had gone broke.