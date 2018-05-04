Top English club names former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrad as manager

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been appointed as Rangers manager on a four-year deal.

Gerrard has replaced Graeme Murty, who was placed in charge following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

"I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers," Gerrard told Rangers' website.

"I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition. I can't wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved."

The club say Gerrard's staff "will be announced in due course". [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Rangers are third in the Scottish Premiership, 13 points behind their ‘Old Firm’ rivals Celtic, who beat them 5-0 at the weekend to claim their seventh straight league title.

