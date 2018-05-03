Manchester United fans make plea to former player Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Champions League final

By Mirror: Thursday, May 3rd 2018 at 18:53 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United fans have made a desperate plea to Cristiano Ronaldo after Liverpool progressed to the Champions League final on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were beaten 4-2 on the night as the Italian giants rallied late on in a desperate bid to repeat their quarter-final result against Barcelona.

But it wasn't enough, and Liverpool's dominant display - and 5-2 result - from the first leg saw them progress to the final of Europe's elite competition.

The Reds will now play Real Madrid, who booked their place in the final with a 4-3 aggregate win over German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos have now been in four European finals in the past five years, and could win the competition for a third year running on May 26.

But they'll have to be at their best if they are to see off this brilliant Liverpool team who are playing without any fear at the moment.

One fanbase acutely aware of the fact Liverpool could win the Champions League this season, and as a result, extend their record as England's best team in Europe, is the Manchester United one.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

And it seems supporters of the Old Trafford club are making a plea to former player Ronaldo ahead of his side's clash with the Anfield giants.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

Related Topics: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Liverpool
LATEST STORIES
Asbel Kiprop denies doping claims
Asbel Kiprop denies doping claims
Athletics 1 hour ago
Manchester United fans send Cristiano Ronaldo message after Liverpool win vs Roma
Manchester United fans send Cristiano Ronaldo message after Liverpool win vs Roma
Football 1 hour ago
South Africa to challenge IAAF rules ‘threatening’ Caster Semenya’s career
South Africa to challenge IAAF rules ‘threatening’ Caster Semenya’s career
Athletics 4 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
AK issues statement on Kiprop’s doping allegation
AK issues statement on Kiprop’s doping allegation
Athletics  7 hours ago
Liverpool brave Roma scare to book Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev
Liverpool brave Roma scare to book Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev
Football 20 hours ago
Who is Sebastien Migne, man taking charge at Harambee Stars
Who is Sebastien Migne, man taking charge at Harambee Stars
Football 8 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES