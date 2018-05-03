Football Kenya Federation turn to former DRC tactician for inspiration

New Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya’s football governing body FKF have appointed Frenchman Sebastien Migne as the new head coach for Harambee Stars, taking over at the helm of the national team after Belgian Paul Put resigned.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa among other football stakeholders unveiled Migne in Nairobi as the test to steer the national team to greater heights await him.

This comes after the FKF embarked on a decision to disband the technical team, a decision which also led to the redeployment of the former coach Stanley Okumbi to the under-20 side.

Kenya registered average performances which led to the disbanment of the Harambee Stars technical team. Appointment comes after the former coach Paul Put quit his job and attributed his decision to ‘’unsupportive system’’ which he said was not conducive for his working philosophy.

FKF on the other hand rubbished his reasons and said that the Belgian had insatiable demands hence resorted to resignation.

Who is Migne?

Sebastien Migne is a former coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo. He resigned from the DRC job in March 2018. The 45 year-old cut his stay with the DRC after what is alleged to have been a dismal performance.

Under his stay, BBC Sport reveals that the Frenchman only won one game out of seven encounters- 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau.

He also worked as an assistant coach of Claude LeRoy, for the DRC national team. In the beginning of his career as a manager, Migne worked as a assistant coach at French outfit Lens for more than 10 years.