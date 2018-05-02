FIFA proposes staging a new mini-world cup every two years

By Reuters: Wednesday, May 2nd 2018 at 14:42 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has proposed staging what would effectively be a mini-World Cup, featuring eight international teams, every two years in addition to the traditional competition.

The tournament, known as the “Final 8”, would be the climax of a global Nations League competition, which is part of an ambitious plan to reform international football which FIFA believes could be worth $25 billion (18.3 million pounds) in a 12-year cycle.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

In a letter seen by Reuters, Infantino said an unidentified group of investors had proposed spending $25 billion to secure the rights to the tournament, which would take place every October and/or November of every odd year starting from 2021.

The Confederations Cup, currently staged every four years in a year before the World Cup, would be abolished.

