Chelsea considering move for Manchester United star

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United star Anthony Martial.

The France international has endured an unsatisfying season at Manchester United where he was often benched during big games.

Earlier on Juventus were said to be keen on signing the star but now reports indicate that Chelsea are eyeing a move for the Manchester United playmaker. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Martial has bagged 11 goals from 43 games across all competitions but with Chelsea and Juventus circling in on signing him, a move away from Manchester United could beckon.

Manchester United parted with £36million to sign Martial from Ligue 1 giants Monaco back in 2015.