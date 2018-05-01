Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed lineups, predictions, Robben and Isco missing

Real Madrid's Marcos Asensio celebrates a goal in first leg tie. [Photo: Courtesy]

Uefa Champions League defending champions Real Madrid welcome German giants Bayern Munich in a return leg semifinal clash in Champions league at Santiago Bernabeau.

The Los Blancos have one leg into the final thanks to two away goals that were racked by Marcelo and Marcos Asensio, eclipsing Joshua Kimmich’s opener.

Real Madrid are going into this clash with doubts lingering over the availability of certain players.

Head coach Zinedne Zidane could be without Dani Carvajal (hamstring) and Isco (shoulder). Bayern on the other hand have probable absentees in Arjen Robben (leg) but David Alaba and Javi Martinez are likely returnees.

The match comes after fierce criticism on Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandoski for arguably delivering less at Allianz Arena in the first leg.

To qualify, the Bavarians need to beat Real Madrid by 2-0. Real Madrid on the other side could be on their worst side to the extent of losing 1-0 and still qualify.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Navas, Lucas Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kovacic, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Ronaldo

Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alba, Thiago, Tolisso, Rodriguez, Muller, Lewandowski, Ribery

Prediction: These two teams are top sides and are capable of scoring lots of goals. Expect Zidane to beef up his midfield to control the game and stay compact. Bayern on the other hand will go for quick goals to kill the game.