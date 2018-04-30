Manchester United suffer major injury blow ahead of FA Cup final

By Mirror: Monday, April 30th 2018 at 19:27 GMT +3 | Football
Romelu Lukaku faces a race against time to be fight for the FA Cup Final.

The Manchester United striker limped out of his side's 2-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Lukaku was hurt by a challenge from Arsenal debutant Konstantinos Mavropanos and replaced by Marcus Rashford.

He could now miss the clash with his former club Chelsea at Wembley on May 19.

United manager Jose Mourinho said: "I don't know if he is going to be out. Or if he's not okay. He wants to play all the time. He is never tired and, when he has small things, he doesn't care. He still wants to go.

"So, for him to say immediately, to change him, it is because he couldn't play. But there are three more weeks until the final, so let's see. I know it was on his foot but I don't know more yet.

"I don't think it's something, or I hope it's not, that in this moment keeps him immediately out of a game that is in three weeks' time. But I don't know. I never, when I finish a game and a player is injured, immediately go for good or bad news. I wait a bit more."

United earned all three points thanks to Marouane Fellaini's late header after Henrikh Mkhitaryan had cancelled out Paul Pogba's opener.

