Rhonex Kipruto sets record in New York race eclipsing compatriots

Rhonex Kipruto celebrates after winning the New York 10-K race. [Photo: Courtesy]

18 year old Kenyan runner Rhonex Kipruto broke a 16-year old record when he won the UAE Healthy Kidney 10-K race in New York yesterday.

Kipruto beat other competitors to break the tape at 27:08 at New York City’s Central Park to rewrite history by eclipsing 27:11 record that was set by Sammy Kipketer in New Orleans in 2002.

According to IAAF, this was the fastest time ever a runner has clocked in the US soil in the race. IAAF further states that Kipruto’s achievement makes him the seventh fastest runner on a record eligible-course.

His compatriot Mathew Kimeli came seconds 11 seconds after crossing the line at 27:19. Ethiopia’s Teshome Mekonen closed in third at 28:10.

The Kenyan teenage also Leonard Patrick Komon’s record of 27: 35 which he has set in 2011. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Buze Diriba triumphed in women’s category crossing the finish line at 32: 04, as her compatriot Aselefech Mergia came in two seconds later at 32: 02. Kenya’s Monicah Ngige finished third at 32:15 making her second consecutive finish at similar position.