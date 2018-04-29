Fan hires crane to watch team after stadium ban

One fan in Turkey hired a crane to watch Denizlispor's Saturday match against Gaziantepspor at the Atatürk Stadium in southwestern Turkey's Denizli after he was banned from entering the stadium.

According to BirGun, a Turkish daily newspaper, the Denizlispor fan rented a crane, parked it next to the stadium and then watched the entire match from outside the stadium.

Sadly for the fan, the crane was dropped by local police. The reports did not reveal exactly why he had been given a stadium ban.

Denizlispor did not disappoint its devoted supporter and thrashed their opponents 5-0.