Football fan loves his team so much that he decided to tattoo home shirt on his upper body

By Odero Charles: Sunday, April 29th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3 | Football

Football fans will go to great lengths just to shows devotion to their club

Maurício dos Anjos, a passionate Flamengo fan will never need to purchase a new home jersey ever again.

This is after the 33 year old Brazilian decided he would get the design of their 2015 shirt tattooed on his upper body.

 According to Vice, the body art took a whole year, taking up 32 sessions which resulted in 90 hours of him being tattooed.

Below are the amazing pictures of Anjos’ tattoos;

 

