Why Mesut Özil kissed bread thrown at him by fan

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil reacted to having a bread thrown at him by away fans by kissing it and touching it to his head before carefully placing it on the ground.

The incident happened during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final at the Emirates on Thursday.

Shortly after the bread incident, in the 82nd minute, there was a huge cheer from Atletico Madrid supporters who had thrown the bread.

Wasting food is indeed discouraged in Ozil's Muslim and Turkish culture since it is a blessing from God and the gesture was a mark of gratitude and thanks for being given the food.