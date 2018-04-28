Why Mesut Özil kissed bread thrown at him by fan

By Odero Charles: Saturday, April 28th 2018 at 22:10 GMT +3 | Football

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil reacted to having a bread thrown at him by away fans by kissing it and touching it to his head before carefully placing it on the ground.

The incident happened during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final at the Emirates on Thursday.

Shortly after the bread incident, in the 82nd minute, there was a huge cheer from Atletico Madrid supporters who had thrown the bread.

Wasting food is indeed discouraged in Ozil's Muslim and Turkish culture since it is a blessing from God and the gesture was a mark of gratitude and thanks for being given the food.

Related Topics: Arsenal midfielder Atletico Madrid
LATEST STORIES
Fabregas lifts Chelsea in race for top four finish
Fabregas lifts Chelsea in race for top four finish
Football 58 minutes ago
Why Mesut Özil kissed bread thrown at him by fan
Why Mesut Özil kissed bread thrown at him by fan
Football 1 hour ago
Brave Kenyans battle back after loss to England to see off France and USA
Brave Kenyans battle back after loss to England to see off France and USA
Rugby 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Manchester United sign midfielder ahead of transfer window
Manchester United sign midfielder ahead of transfer window
Football 11 hours ago
Fans furious to learn of Tottenham’s plan to sell Wanyama
Fans furious to learn of Tottenham’s plan to sell Wanyama
Football 3 hours ago
Trump tweets threat to opponents of U.S. 2026 World Cup bid
Trump tweets threat to opponents of U.S. 2026 World Cup bid
Football 10 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES