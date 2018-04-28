Manchester United squad revealed ahead of Premier League clash against Arsenal

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United’s back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is set to miss tomorrow’s game after suffering a knee injury while on international duty.

Antonio Valencia is back after suffering a muscle complaint during last weekend's FA Cup semi-final win against Tottenham. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Here is Manchester United’s squad that is set to face Arsenal:

Goalkeepers : David de Gea, Kieran O’Hara, Joel Pereira

Defenders : Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian

Midfielders : Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay

Forwards : Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata

Here is Arsenal’s probable squad:

Arsenal squad: Cech, Ospina, Holding, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Willock, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Lacazette, Nketiah, Aubameyang.