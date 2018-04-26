Zlatan Ibrahimovic facing World Cup ban over links with betting company

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovi? is facing a World Cup ban over links with a betting company. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Zlatan who is currently on international retirement had hinted recently that he would play for Sweden during World cup but this may not be possible as the star has announced he is set to become an ambassador for a gambling company called Bethard.

FIFA rules state that players should not have any association with gambling firms.

Rule 25 of chapter four of the Fifa ethics code states: “Persons bound by this code shall be forbidden from taking part in, either directly or indirectly, or otherwise being associated with, betting, gambling, lotteries and similar events or transactions connected with football matches. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

“They are forbidden from having stakes, either actively or passively, in companies, concerns, organisations, etc. that promote, broker, arrange or conduct such events on transactions.”

The former PSG star announced his new role with the betting firm last month, and his statement appears to go against the FIFA regulations.

He said: “I have obviously been intensively courted by betting companies throughout my career, but up until now I have not been presented to anything that has triggered me.

“With Bethard, there was something different. It’s a company with Swedish roots, the founders are from my home town and they are true challengers who really want to do things differently.”