Mohammed Salah to be given land in Mecca as an appreciation, media reports

Mo Salah celebrating a goal in UCL against Roma. [Photo: Courtesy]

Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah is poised to be gifted with a piece of land in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, after making tremendous performance in English football that saw him win PFA player of the year award on April 22.

According to media reports, the Egyptian has impressed his fellow Muslim believers with a commendable performance that has made him the second highest scorer so far for Liverpool in a season.

British media reveals that the decision to award Salah a piece of land in the covetable prestigious Mecca city was arrived at by the vice president in the municipality of Mecca, Fahd Al-Rowky.

Although reports further indicate that Fahd Al-Rowky has explained that there are clear-cut guidelines that will be followed in dishing out the piece of land to the former Chelsea man.

He said: “The way to go will be determined by Captain Mohamed Salah as well as the Saudi system. If the Saudi system allows the land to be owned by Salah, he will be given a piece of land in holy Mecca outside Haram. The other option will be to have a mosque built on the land in his name."

There are options available especially with regards to handling the matter. The 25 year old could as well earn the proceeds if he will not be able to own the property.

Though the Mecca City leader may have not explained further on the reasons for gifting the footballer; sources reveal that he has been considered an impressive ambassador of the Muslim faith.

Salah has surpassed 40 goal mark this season in all competitions, where he has scored over 30 goals in premier league and is currently on course for the golden boot race.

He bagged a brace and as many assists in 5-2 thrashing of his former side Roma on Tuesday night. After winning the Professional Footballer of the Year award, the “Egyptian Messi” is currently being tipped by many pundits to challenge for the lucrative and Ballon dÓr award alongside other stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.