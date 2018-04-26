Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid: Marcelo and Asensio put Spanish side in command of semi-final tie

Thursday, April 26th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Back-to-back Champions League winners Real Madrid came from behind to see off Bayern Munich in Germany, thanks to substitute Marco Asensio's cool second-half finish.

The 21-year-old Spain star's 11th goal of the campaign, 12 minutes into the second period, means Jupp Heynckes' perfect record of only ever reaching the final is in serious doubt ahead of next week's second leg.

Bayern were hit with an early injury blow as veteran winger Arjen Robben was forced off, the ex-Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara replacing him.

But the German champions settled quicker than the reigning European kings and took the lead after 28 minutes.

With Marcelo out of position, Bayern broke quickly, exploiting the space left by the Brazilian, with on-loan Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez freeing Kimmich.

The German youngster raced into the penalty area and fired home, beating Keylor Navas as the Costa Rican gambled on a cross that never came.

Bayern, with Rodriguez and Thiago pulling the strings, began to dominate, but couldn’t add to their lead; Mats Hummels headed over from eight yards, before Franck Ribery’s heavy touch when clean through saw a golden chance go begging.

On the stroke of half-time, that profligacy was punished.

Little more than 10 minutes into the second period, the visitors claimed a scarcely deserved lead.

An awful mistake by Rafinha - chosen to deputise at left-back for the injured David Alaba, instead of the nominal deputy Juan Bernat - handed a two-vs-one to Lucas Vazquez and Asensio, and the latter, on as a half-time substitute for the ineffective Isco, slotted past Sven Ulriech.

Navas made amends for his earlier error with a pair of smart saves, both times denying Ribery before Muller and Lewandowski somehow contrived to miss with the goal gaping.

Cristiano Ronaldo, whose only contribution of note thus far had been an effort which went out for a throw-in, saw an outstanding left-foot finish ruled out for a handball in the build up.

Bayern pushed, Ribery their main threat, but a side that has been allowed to age together looked short of energy and ideas as the game ebbed away from them.

Los Blancos with that innate belief that this is their competition, have one foot in Kiev.