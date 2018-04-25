Angry Manchester United fans turn on 'traitor' Robin van Persie

Wednesday, April 25th 2018 at 19:07 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Manchester United fans were left furious with Robin van Persie on Tuesday night after the Dutch striker tweeted to praise Mohamed Salah. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Egyptian forward scored twice to help lead Liverpool to a stunning 5-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League.

Salah's latest efforts take him to 43 goals for the season, an outstanding achievement for the forward. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Wanting to congratulate the 25-year-old, Van Persie tweeted "Salah =" with a series of fire emojis.

His post, however, left United fans raging. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

After signing in 2012, Van Persie led United to the title with an impressive 30 goals, receiving club hero status.

Those same fans who loved him them are not happy with him now.