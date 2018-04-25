Mohamed Salah is ready to join the world’s biggest club, says former Premier League star

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former Premier League and Egyptian football star Ahmed Mido has echoed his belief that Mohamed Salah is wanted by Real Madrid.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are rumoured to have shown an interest in the Liverpool star, and Mido is sure their interest is genuine. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

"Real Madrid want him,” Mido said during an interview.

"And we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2.

"I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to jump to the next level.

"Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths." [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mo Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma has helped fire up Liverpool into the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Klopp's side also set to secure a top-four Premier League finish.

Ahmed Mido, who once played for Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan, West Ham and Barnsley, told journalist that Mohamed Salah is the best player in the history of Egyptian football.

Mo Salah is set to play for his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia.