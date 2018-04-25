Commonwealth games: No news yet of missing boxer Agina as badminton's Joseph expected today

Brian Agina He weighs 52kgs and fights in Flyweight category, where he shocked many in the season. Despite being just 18 years old, the Mbaraki Boxing Club member knocked out big names in the five league levels to finish at the top of his category

Kenyan boxer Brian Agina, who was reported missing after the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, has yet to be found 10 days after he disappeared.

The 18-year-old disappeared on April 14, days after losing his preliminary bout to Pakistani’s Syed Muhammad Asif in the round of 16.

Barnabas Korir, Kenya's Chef de Mission, said there had been no report on Agina's whereabouts.

“We made a report to the police after his disappearance, but until today we have not been told his whereabouts. I have his travel documents with me and it looks as if this is something he had planned to do way before it happened,” he said.

Korir said the Kenyan embassy in Australia was aware of the situation and would be advised if he was located.

Korir also denied reports that badminton player Mercy Joseph was left in an Australian hospital when she fell ill.

The player is expected home tonight after being discharged from hospital on Monday.

“Mercy Joseph was injured even before she could participate in Australia. A few days later she had to be admitted to hospital for an operation. We did everything possible to ensure that her stay was as comfortable as possible and left a few officials with her.

“There was even a Government official who remained with her. Furthermore, the Government was gracious enough to upgrade her ticket to business class so that she could travel comfortably back home,” said Korir. [Gilbert Wandera]