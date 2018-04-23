Football: Senators demolish Governors 5-0

photos courtesy

Governors playing football with Senators was the main topic of discussion in Kakamega town on Monday

Governors on Monday 23, April, 2018 were beaten 5-0 by Senators in a football match held at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega town ahead of tomorrow's (Tuesday) official opening of the fifth annual Devolution Conference by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Senators outshined the Governors, with Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malalah leading the score line.

After their 5-0 defeat to Senators, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga took to social media to comment on the outcome: “At Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega town, it was a thrilling experience playing for the Governor's team against the Senator's team. This was a curtain raiser football match ahead of tomorrow's official opening of the fifth Devolution Conference by President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta.”

So, is it ever a good idea for politicians to be photographed playing football? Here's a selection of images of "waheshimiwa" footballers to help answer that question; photos courtesy

Over 6,000 delegates from the 47 counties and the national government are expected to participate in conference.