Sportpesa announces fresh mega-deal for Kenyan football, Hull City prepare for Kenya match

FKF President Nick Mwendwa (C) addressing the media during the event in which Sportpesa signed deals with football fraternity. [Photo: Courtesy]

Betting company Sportpesa has today announced a multimillion deal with Kenya’s football stakeholders in a bid to improve the condition of sport in the country.

On their official twitter page, the company announced the return to offering sponsorship to the Kenya Premier League, Football Kenya Federation as well as two leading clubs in Kenya Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

The post on their twitter handle read:

“Our dedication and commitment to the development of sports in Kenya continues. We are proud to announce our return to local sponsorships with these key football industry players.”

The deal will accommodate Football Kenya Federation with a total of Shs 69 Million, as Kenya Premier League receives Shs 259 Million. Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia will receive Shs 198Million as their rivals AFC Leopards bag Shs 159Million.

Gor Mahia have so far issued a statement in social media acknowledging the deal. Their twitter post reads:

“SportPesa have announced they have resumed sponsorship with GOR MAHIA. Under the new deal Gor mahia will receive Ksh. 198 million package in a 3 year deal.”

However, Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri has stated that they will not be renewing sponsorship deals with Kenya Rugby Union, Kenya Harlequins and boxing.

This comes after the betting company withdrew sponsorship for the league and the leading KPL clubs on grounds that the 35% tax imposed on betting companies would be unsustainable.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will lock horns in the Hull City Challenge at Afraha Stadium on May 13 to determine the winning team to play against the EFL Championship side Hull City. Sportpesa is the official sponsor of the clubs.