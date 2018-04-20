DPP Noordin Haji directs police to arrest and prosecute two Harlequin rugby players accused of rape

Two rugby players accused of rape were arrested after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji said there was sufficient evidence for their prosecution. The two are expected in court on Monday to face rape charges after a woman accused them of gang rape.

The woman is a Kenyan singer.

The two had been questioned by police and denied the claim, saying they only had consensual sex with their accuser.

The two Kenya Harlequin FC players, were questioned by detectives at the Kilimani Directorate of Criminal Investigations and were accompanied by their lawyers.

In their statement, the players said they knew their accuser and that they were together on the day she claimed she was raped.

“They said they had sex and it was all consensual,”’said a detective then.

And after the file was taken to the DPP for review, he returned a guilty verdict and ordered their prosecution with gang rape.

The officers at the DCI office summoned the two players on Friday afternoon and locked them in custody ahead of their arrangement.

They had been released on a police bail of Sh50,000 each but the DCI refunded the money ahead of the arraignment.

Witnesses said the players were shocked by the verdict after they were informed of the same.

According to the police, the players said the woman started sending them text messages demanding money when she realised she was pregnant.

The woman recorded a statement at the Kilimani DCI office on the matter.

She claimed that one of the players was a friend and she had agreed to go to his house after her birthday on February 10.

The woman claimed she was pregnant and wanted the players charged.

The incident came out in public after the woman claimed on social media that a rugby player drugged her and then raped her with his friend, whom she did not know.

She said the rape took place on February 10.

“I was slipping in and out of consciousness maybe due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally, obviously they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night,” she claimed

“I could’ve reported the case to police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted! I didn’t want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players,” she added.

The Kenya Rugby Union said it would handle the matter according to its policies, adding that it did not condone sexual harassment.

Kenya Cup side Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club on April 3 confirmed a formal complaint was lodged and that the relevant authorities were investigating the matter.

“The Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club is aware of grave allegations of sexual assault leveled against contracted players of the club. A formal complaint has been lodged and the relevant authorities are investigating the matter,” the statement read.

“As one of Kenya’s oldest and respected rugby club, we abide by a strict code of conduct that binds all players and officials of the club. Consequently, Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club has a zero tolerance policy on any form of sexual harassment,” the statement added.

“We call for patience and caution against speculation as the relevant authorities investigate the matter,” the statement concluded.