Wenger recommends replacement after two decades in charge at Arsenal

Wenger to step down after two decades in charge at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has announced he will be stepping down as Arsenal's manager at the end of the season.

The 68-year-old has been with the North Londoners since October 1996 and, with 1228 games in charge, is by far the longest-serving current manager in English soccer.

Having announced his departure today, we take a look at the list of managerial candidates who could replace the Frenchman at Emirates.

So, who is the right man to take the reins in north London?

According to the Sun, Patrick Vieira is reportedly one of the top candidates to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager.

Now manager of MLS side New York City FC, Vieira has even been touted as a replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, though Wenger said in his Thursday press conference that Vieira "has the potential" to one day manage Arsenal.

"He's a guy who has the potential one day, yes. "I think he does very well. But overall, after that, this Premier League is special, you know. You have to come in. There are plenty of former players who played here who have potential and the intelligence and the knowledge to do it. So there's plenty of choice, don't worry for that," Wenger said.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is favorite to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Arsenal said a successor would be appointed as soon as possible with German Thomas Tuchel, out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund almost a year ago, installed as the early bookmakers' favourite.

Thierry Henry

Perhaps Wenger's most inspired signing came in 1999 when he bought Thierry Henry, a known talent who had been struggling as a winger in Serie A with Juventus.

Wenger turned Henry into a striker and was rewarded handsomely as the Frenchman went on to become the club’s record scorer with 228 goals in all competitions, 32 in 2001-02 as Arsenal claimed a second Double.

And now Henry, who is currently Belgium's assistant manager, is being linked with taking over from his former master.

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte, who won the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Chelsea, has been described as a "great fit" to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Max Allegri

Max Allegri was in talks to replace Arsene Wenger last year, according to reports.

Joachim Low

Germany coach Joachim Low will reportedly be at the top of Arsenal’s wish list of manager’s to replace Wenger at the club's helm, according to ESPN FC.

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich after a poor start to the season and is believed to be high on the club’s shortlist.

Brendan Rogers

Brendan Rogers is one of only a few managers touted to replace Wenger with Premier League experience.

The Celtic manager would be a divisive choice; he took Liverpool close to the Premier League title but ultimately departed in 2015 with a mixed reputation.

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique is high on Arsenal's list of replacements for Wenger.

Julian Nagelsmann

Schalke boss Julian Nagelsmann is admired by the Gunners' hierarchy.

others

Diego Simeone

Mikel Arteta