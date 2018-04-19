‘Boss this was a game for physical players!’ Barca players turned on Coach Ernesto Valverde after Roma defeat

Roma's Kostas Manolas celebrating a winner against Barcelona players. [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona lined up in Rome for the second leg of Uefa Champions League match against Roma in Italy with a commanding lead-4-1 on aggregate.

It looked like they were literally waiting for a coronation that would hand them a smooth transition to the semifinal. However, what was within their grip and had been considered a dull match turned queer as the Italian side turned tables.

Edin Dzeko smashed the back of the net and this could have been seen as a mere consolation. Skipper Daniel De Rossi would then fire in from the penalty spot to help the host team inch closer. Defender Kostas Manolas would then write off his wrongs that yielded two own goals that gave Barcelona advantage by heading a corner kick past Marc Ter Stegen, leaving the Barcelona stars red-faced and confused.

By the time the whistle was blown, the ink was drying on the history that had been written by the Romans. Barcelona was dumped out of Champions League on away goal advantage to Roma in 4-4 aggregate.

While what ensued in Blaugrana’s dressing room has remained water tight secret; Daily Mail has lifted the lid.

According to the UK-based media, some Barcelona players were unamused with the approach their coach Ernesto Valverde gave the game.

Reports indicates that Barcelona may have expected a soft game, pretty similar to what Chelsea had served them in round 16. Barcelona players walking off the pitch in Roma defeat. [Photo: Courtesy]

But this was not the case. Players are said to have accused Valverde of failing to analyze the opponents well and in the process, they felt like their coach gave them out for humiliation.

An unnamed player is said to have gone ahead to tell Valverde: “Boss, this was a game for physical players.”

Roma will be facing Liverpool in the semifinal of the Uefa Champions League, as Barcelona tries to bolt their grip on the La Liga title.