Liverpool fans notice who's missing from new kit launch photos - and they are unhappy

Liverpool stars during the launch of the next season's home kit. [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool's new home shirt for 2018/19 was released on Thursday, and it seems to be a winner with the fans .

The strip is red, of course, but a deeper shade of red as the, er, Reds, stay in tune with this season's kit and which is a pleasingly dark shade of... well, red.

"Red Pepper" is what they're calling it, and you don't need to be Ainsley Harriott to determine that is going to sell well with supporters.

Liverpool sent out their stars such as Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson to model the new shirt, which drew a reaction from James Milner in the veteran midfielder's new role as the king of Twitter.

But he's not the only Reds star to be missing from the launch. Emre Can in a current Liverpool kit. He is tipped to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. [Photo: Courtesy]

Because while other marketing material for the new kit features the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Loris Karius, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jurgen Klopp - and Georginio Wijnaldum also tweeted an image featuring himself, Joel Matip and Dominic Solanke in the kit - a certain midfielder is nowhere to be seen.

The German midfielder is conspicuous by his absence in the images - which were presumably taken a while ago judging by the length of Lallana's hair - as his contract ticks down and he looks likely to head for the Anfield exit.

On Twitter, supporters couldn't help but note his absence.