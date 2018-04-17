Manchester United U-23s suffers humiliating relegation

Tuesday, April 17th 2018 at 15:59 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Manchester United U-23 players celebrating a goal in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United's under-23s were relegated from the top division of Premier League Two on Monday.

Derby's 1-0 win over West Ham consigned Ricky Sbragia's team to the drop with one game of their season remaining.

United are currently bottom of the table having taken just 19 points from their 21 matches. Manchester United's Ethan Hamilton in a past match against Arsenal. [Photo: Courtesy]

They've won just four games all season, scoring only 20 goals, and cannot now escape the bottom two.

United will now play in the second tier of Premier League Two next season along with the likes of Middlesbrough, Reading, Fulham and Norwich, with Blackburn and Aston Villa promoted. Man United U-23 coach Ricky Sbragia. [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Sunderland boss Sbragia returned to United - where he coached the reserves from 2002 to 2005 - in the summer after taking several roles in the Scottish national team's youth setup.

United had won Division One of Premier League Two in three of the previous five seasons prior to his arrival, while the likes of Scott McTominay have been promoted to United's first team this season.

Derby and Sunderland are battling it out to avoid being the second side relegated, while at the other end of the table Arsenal lead the division by two points from Liverpool with one game remaining.