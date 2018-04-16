Philippe Coutinho set to return to Anfield, six months after leaving Liverpool to join Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho set to return to Merseyside.

Philippe Coutinho, who is expected to be named in the Brazil’s 2018 World Cup squad, will make his first return to Anfield since his £146milion move to Barcelona in January.

Brazil’s Football Confederation confirmed today that they will face Croatia in a friendly game on 3 June 2018 at Anfield, the home of Liverpool FC in England. Coutinho

The game will form part of both teams’ warm-up to this summer’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Dejan Lovren could also be involved for Brazil and Croatia respectively. Roberto Firmino and Dejan Lovren

The last encounter between the two sides took place at the 2014 World Cup opener in Brazil when the host won 3-1 after Croatia took an early lead.