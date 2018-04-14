Manangoi, Cheruiyot wins gold and silver in 1500m final

Manangoi and Cheruiyot crosses the finish line to win gold and silver [Photo: Courtesy]

It’s yet another gold for Kenya as Elijah Motonei Manangoi leads his compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot to win gold and silver in the men’s 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Manangoi crossed the finish line at 3:34.78 while Cheruiyot came second at 3:35.17 to beat Scotland's Jake Wightman who came third at 3:35.97 Manangoi, Cheruiyot and Taki with Narok Senator Ledamaafter the race [Photo: Courtesy]

This is the fourth gold and seventh silver for Kenya at the Gold Coast.

Kenya now moves up to position 13 in the medal table with a total of 17 medals.

More to follow…