Hellen Obiri, Margaret Kipemboi sweep Gold and Silver in 5000m final

Hellen Obiri wins gold in 5000m final [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya scoops position one and two in the Women’s 5000m final at the Gold Coast 2018 Comonwealth Games.

Hellen Obiri crossed the finish line at 15:13.11 to give Kenya their third goal while her compatriot Margaret Kipkemboi followed at 15:15.28 to win the silver medal. Kipkemboi came second to win silver [Photo: Courtesy]

England’s Laura Weightman came third at 15:25.84 to win the bronze.

Kenya’s Eva Cherono came seventh in the race.

More to follow…