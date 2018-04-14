Hellen Obiri, Margaret Kipemboi sweep Gold and Silver in 5000m final
By Robert Nyanja: Saturday, April 14th 2018 at 09:49 GMT +3 | Athletics
Kenya scoops position one and two in the Women’s 5000m final at the Gold Coast 2018 Comonwealth Games.
Hellen Obiri crossed the finish line at 15:13.11 to give Kenya their third goal while her compatriot Margaret Kipkemboi followed at 15:15.28 to win the silver medal.
England’s Laura Weightman came third at 15:25.84 to win the bronze.
Kenya’s Eva Cherono came seventh in the race.
More to follow…