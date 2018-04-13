Premier League clubs make decision over using VAR next season

By Mirror: Friday, April 13th 2018 at 16:56 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Premier League clubs have voted to delay introducing VAR for another 12 months.

The decision comes after the 20 teams met on Friday and despite video technology being used at this summer’s World Cup.

But, after a string of high profile VAR gaffes in this season’s domestic cup competitions, English football has decided it is not ready.

They will carry on the experiment next season with more VAR games in cup competitions and the possibility of it being used in the Premier League as a trial run with the results not being used.

Premier League club bosses also want to explore more use of big screens to inform the crowds and getting messages that VAR is being used on PA tannoys.

A Premier League statement said: “The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trials in
English football, and key learnings from the many competitions using it elsewhere.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

“The clubs recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made by PGMOL Managing Director Mike Riley and his team.

“The clubs agreed that advanced testing will continue to the end of season 2018/19 to make further improvements to the system, especially around communication inside the stadium and for those following at home and around the world.

“The Premier League will also be asking for VAR to be used more extensively in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in season 2018/19.”

Related Topics: Premier League, VAR, World Cup
LATEST STORIES
Premier League clubs make decision over using VAR next season
Premier League clubs make decision over using VAR next season
Football 44 minutes ago
COMMONWEALTH GAMES: View Kenya’s position in the latest medal table
COMMONWEALTH GAMES: View Kenya’s position in the latest medal table
Athletics 2 hours ago
Champions League semi-final draw RESULTS are out
Champions League semi-final draw RESULTS are out
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Kipruto leads clean sweep for Kenya in men's 3,000m steeplechase
Kipruto leads clean sweep for Kenya in men's 3,000m steeplechase
Athletics  4 hours ago
Champions League semi-final draw RESULTS are out
Champions League semi-final draw RESULTS are out
Football 3 hours ago
Gold at last! Kenya's Kinyamal wins 800m in Commonwealth games
Gold at last! Kenya's Kinyamal wins 800m in Commonwealth games
Athletics  1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES