Champions League semi-final draw RESULTS are out
By Odero Charles: Friday, April 13th 2018 at 15:04 GMT +3 | Football
Champions League semi-final draw:
Liverpool land Roma
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid and Liverpool will take on AS Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League following the draw at UEFA's headquarters on Friday.
The first legs will be on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 April, with the returns on May 1 and 2.
More to follow....
