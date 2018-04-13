Champions League semi-final draw RESULTS are out

By Odero Charles: Friday, April 13th 2018 at 15:04 GMT +3 | Football

Champions League semi-final draw: 

Liverpool land Roma 

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid and Liverpool will take on AS Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League following the draw at UEFA's headquarters on Friday.

The first legs will be on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 April, with the returns on May 1 and 2.

More to follow....

