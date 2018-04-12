Arsenal suffer injury blow just hours before Europa League clash
By Brian Ukaya: Thursday, April 12th 2018 at 17:11 GMT +3 | Football
Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is out of Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final clash against CSKA Moscow after developing a flu.
The Swedish international did not travel to Russia with the rest of the Arsenal squad yesterday.
Xhaka was part of the team that beat CSKA 4-1 at home last week.
Former Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has also been ruled out with a knee injury.
Arsenal are three goals ahead as they take on CSK Moscow tonight.
