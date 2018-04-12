Kinyamal shines as Kenya close in on Uganda on medals table

By Japheth Ogila: Thursday, April 12th 2018 at 16:20 GMT +3 | Athletics
Wycliffe Kinyamal crosses the line to win the 800m race. [Photo: Courtesy]

Wycliffe Kinyamal has broken the duck for Kenya ending the long wait for a gold medal after winning men’s 800 metres race in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Kinyamal sprinted to the finish line at 1:45:11 beating a fierce competition imposed by English Kyle Langford who finished second at 1:45: 16.

Third position was taken by an Australian Luke Mathews who bagged bronze for the host country. Jonathan Kitlit finished behind the first four but could be seen helping his compatriot to wave the Kenyan flag after making a historic effort.

Kenya now has 8 medals taking the country to 18th position behind the 17th placed Uganda; which has three medals where two are golds. Kenya on the other hand has three silver medals, three bronze medals and one gold medal.

Top on the chart is Australia with 65 gold medals and 155 in terms of their tally. England comes second with 86 medals where 28 are gold and India close in on third position.

Medals tally table for competing countries. [Photo: Courtesy]

 

