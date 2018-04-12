Harry Kane awarded Christian Eriksen’s goal against Stoke City amid opposing voices

Tottenham Hotspurs players Christian Eriksen (L) and Harry Kane (R) celebrating against Stoke City. [Photo: Courtesy]

English and Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane has received a boost in the race for the golden boot after the English Premier League goal accreditation body awarded him Christian Eriksen’s goal against Stoke City.

Eriksen scored against Stoke City past weekend but Kane fronted an argument that the ball brushed his shoulder enroute to the net, and that he was the actual scorer for the goal.

"I swear on my daughter's life that I touched the ball, but there's nothing I can do,” Kane told the press after the match.

Spurs won 2-1 against the Potters to hold the grip on their fourth spot, solidifying their top four finish.

BBC Sport reveals that Kane has convincingly and successfully appealed for the credit of the goal, forcing the accreditation panel to increase his tally to 25 goals, just 4 behind Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah.

But reacting to the incident on his twitter account, the Egyptian international made a brief post perhaps just to show how surprised and unhappy he was with the decision.

Salah tweeted: “WoooooW really?” Mo Salah's post on Wednesday evening. [Courtesy]

The decision has elicited reactions from the former English Premier League stars, who have questioned the procedure that propelled it. Alan Shearer reacted by alluding that he missed similar opportunities to add his goal tally.

He posted:

"I wonder if they will give me the other nine I also scored but were not given! #269 #appeal."

Former Tottenham star Gary Lineker also made a mockery of the decision.

"I can think of half a dozen for the national side I might claim. I was only 10 yards away from Platt's volley against Belgium if that's near enough? Could yet be England's leading scorer." He posted.