Caster Semenya at the brink of ban should IAAF policy take effect in November

Caster Semenya sprints to the finish line in a past 1,500M race. [Photo: Courtesy]

She harvested gold medal as a fruit for her labour in the recent 1,500M race for women at the ongoing Gold Coast Commonwealths. Finishing 4 minutes and 71 seconds, South Africa’s Caster Semenya would stamp her authority at the race by pipping Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech and other runners to the golden accolade.

While she is awaiting to race for another gold in the women’s 800M race on Friday; apparently a storm awaits her. This is if the findings of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on the impacts of excessive testosterone hormones on the athletes and their performances are anything to go by.

The IAAF was ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sports back in 2015 to conduct a research that would back their claims that athletes with high levels of testosterone have a competitive advantage over their counterparts with lower levels of similar hormones.

This is after the IAAF had had passed a policy in 2011 on hyperandrogenism (females with higher androgens), which stipulated that athletes with testosterone levels above 10nmol/L should not be allowed to compete.

Upon getting successful appeal from an Indian athlete Dutee Chand in 2015, the CAS threw out the policy on grounds that IAAF had not verified their claims.

However, the athletics body appealed the decision and was ordered to conduct a research which they accomplished on July, 2017, and they will be presenting it to CAS with a view of bringing back the policy by November 2018.

In their findings, IAFF argues that it has established that women with masculine qualities especially more male sex hormones have an advantage especially in 400M to 1,500M races.

The report reads partly: “the study found that in certain events female athletes with high testosterone levels benefit from a 1.8% to 4.5% competitive advantage over female athletes with lower testosterone levels.”

Semenya’s impending dilemma Caster Semenya celebrates after winning in a past race. [Photo: Courtesy]

South Africa’s Caster Semenya is one such athletes that has elicited controversies where many people have questioned grounds of her participation, whether it promotes fair play for other athletes.

According to a news report published on media outlet RT, IAAF have conducted numerous rests such as hormonal and physical examination. However, none of the test results were officially made public but indications are clear that she is hyperandrogenic.

The IAAF policy bars hyperandrogenic women from participating in 40M to 1,500M races on the premise that such people have competitive edge. Should the policy be passed by the CAS, the middle-distance South African champion will be compelled to resort to medical treatment to lower her testosterone levels or quit such races.

But the body has moved to alleviate any fears that the policy may spill over and affect the championships, adding that the CAS will be jury first before it is implemented.

“While the IAAF will continue to gather evidence and prepare its case, it should be noted that the Hyperandrogenism Regulations remain suspended pending the resolution of the CAS proceedings,” reads part of the IAAF report.