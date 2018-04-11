FROM CHELSEA TO REAL MADRID: Liverpool could join the teams that edged Guardiola to lift the Champions League trophy

Liverpool players celebrate in dressing room. [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool came from behind in a dramatic fashion to beat Manchester City 2-1 knocking the Citizens out of Uefa Champions League in a 5-1 aggregate at the Etihad Stadium.

Mohammed Salah once again starred for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp stamped his authority over Pep Guardiola once again. The Blues were viewed as favourites for the game when Gaurdiola maintained that he was optimistic of pulling a shocker in the second leg of the quarterfinals in his turf. Nonetheless, it was not going to be the case.

Liverpool have now emerged as one of the best bets for the Uefa Champions League glory after the rout on Manchester City. They are not only backed by the glittering form of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane; but history and records could be on their side.

An analysis by ESPN, Pep Guardiola last reached the Uefa Champions League final in 2011, in which he defeated Manchester United 3-1 to lift the crown.

After that, the Spaniard was knocked out in the semifinal by Chelsea in a 3-2 aggregate in 2011-2012. When he moved to Bayern Munich in 2013-2014, he lost to Real Madrid 5-0 after which the Los Blancos lifted the trophy.

Still with the Bavarians, the German champs would then be knocked out 5-3 in 2014-2015 by Barcelona in the Champions league semifinal in which the Blaugrana would go on to win.

In 2015-2016, Guardiola’s Bayern crushed out in a 2-2 aggregate to Atletico Madrid which had away goal advantage. In 2016-2017 when coaching Manchester City, he left the tournament yet again in 6-6 aggregate to Monaco owing to their away goal advantage.

The jinx and how Liverpool may benefit

In six times Pep Gaurdiola was knocked out of the championship; those teams won the trophy four times. Liverpool having completed a dramatic sendoff could write the history by joining the group of teams that edged out Pep Guardiola to lift the trophy. The history could be on their side. What do you think? Comment…