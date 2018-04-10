Man City vs Liverpool: Confirmed lineup, Salah makes shock return, Aguero benched

By Japheth Ogila: Tuesday, April 10th 2018 at 21:25 GMT +3 | Football

Man City players Raheem Sterling (L) and Fabian Delph (R) warming up ahead of Liverpool clash. [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester City takes on Liverpool tonight at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of Uefa Champions League quarterfinals.

Pep Guardiola has settled on using Gabriel Jesus instead of Sergio Aguero upfront as Laporte comes in for Vincent Kompany.

Mohammed Salah has been named on the Liverpool lineup despite the Egyptian being a doubt for this game initially.

Below are the lineups:

Manchester City lineup: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Sane, Sterling, Bernardo; Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Kompany, Zinchenko, Delph, Gundogan, Foden, Aguero

Liverpool lineup: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Klavan, Clyne, Moreno, Woodburn, Solanke, Ings.

Prediction: Manchester City has the capability to win it today but both teams will score.

