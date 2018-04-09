Kenya’s Kunyuga crawls across finish line on his hands and knees to finish second

By Odero Charles: Monday, April 9th 2018 at 20:16 GMT +3 | Athletics
Michael Kunyuga at Hannover Marathon.

Kenya’s Michael Kunyuga was nearing the finish line of the Hannover Marathon on Sunday when the unexpected happened.

The Kenyan had been keeping a steady pace throughout the entire Marathon and was in the leading pack with the finish line in sight.

Kunyuga was heading towards victory when he began to wobble and stagger. Soon, he collapsed, but miraculously continued to the finish line on his hands and knees.

Crowds began to cheer and watched in amazement as he crossed the line to finish second in 2:10:16.

At this time the favourite Gilbert Kirwa, whose 2:06:14 made him the fastest on the start list, was already a minute off the pace and dropped out soon after, having encountered problems earlier.

The race characterized by sunny conditions and rising temperatures was won by Ethiopia’s Seboka Negusse.

Another Kenyan runner, Agnes Kiprop, went on to win the women's race.

Related Topics: Michael Kunyuga, Hannover Marathon
LATEST STORIES
Kenya’s Kunyuga crawls across finish line on his hands and knees to finish second
Kenya’s Kunyuga crawls across finish line on his hands and knees to finish second
Athletics 53 minutes ago
Day 5: Kenya’s position in the 2018 Commonwealth Games medal tally
Day 5: Kenya’s position in the 2018 Commonwealth Games medal tally
Athletics 2 hours ago
South Africa’s Simbine shocks Johan Blake in 100M race
South Africa’s Simbine shocks Johan Blake in 100M race
Athletics 5 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Kenya’s Kunyuga crawls across finish line on his hands and knees to finish second
Kenya’s Kunyuga crawls across finish line on his hands and knees to finish second
Athletics  53 minutes ago
Day 5: Kenya’s position in the 2018 Commonwealth Games medal tally
Day 5: Kenya’s position in the 2018 Commonwealth Games medal tally
Athletics  2 hours ago
Kane desperate to catch Mo Salah as Englishman tries to claim Eriksen’s goal
Kane desperate to catch Mo Salah as Englishman tries to claim Eriksen’s goal
Gossip & Rumours 12 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES