Kenya’s Kunyuga crawls across finish line to finish second

Michael Kunyuga at Hannover Marathon.

Kenya’s Michael Kunyuga was nearing the finish line of the Hannover Marathon on Sunday when the unexpected happened.

The Kenyan had been keeping a steady pace throughout the entire Marathon and was in the leading pack with the finish line in sight.

Kunyuga was heading towards victory when he began to wobble and stagger. Soon, he collapsed, but miraculously continued to the finish line on his hands and knees.

Crowds began to cheer and watched in amazement as he crossed the line to finish second in 2:10:16.

At this time the favourite Gilbert Kirwa, whose 2:06:14 made him the fastest on the start list, was already a minute off the pace and dropped out soon after, having encountered problems earlier.

The race characterized by sunny conditions and rising temperatures was won by Ethiopia’s Seboka Negusse.

Another Kenyan runner, Agnes Kiprop, went on to win the women's race.