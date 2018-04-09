Stacy Ndiwa earns Kenya silver as Uganda’s Stella Chesang ran riot in Women’s 10KM category

Stacy Ndiwa in a past race. She has won a silver medal for Kenya in 10KM. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya has once again been pipped to another gold medal by the neighbours Uganda as Stella Chesang sprinted to finish ahead of Stacy Ndiwa in the 10KM women’s category.

Ndiwa had been leading for the better part of the race as her compatriot Beatrice Mutai came in second. Uganda’s Chesang kept on and off from Ndiwa but apparently had her winning formular cut out to execute.

As Mutai struggled to keep the pace, another Ugandan in Mercyline Chelagat raced past her proceeding to claim a bronze medal for the third position.

This is the second time Uganda has raced for gold ahead of Kenya, with the first being Joshua Cheptegei’s win in the men’s 5000M race. Edward Zakayo bagged a bronze medal for Kenya in the same race.

Kenya now has three bronze medals and a silver medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.