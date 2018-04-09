Kenya Sevens to meet familiar opponents in Commonwealth 7’s

345

Kenya Sevens players in a past action. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya have landed familiar foes in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, after the Shujaa Sevens were slotted in Pool C alongside Zambia, Canada and New Zealand.

According to the Commonwealth Sevens schedule, Kenyans will commence their campaign with a match against Canada at 3.15 AM on May 14, Saturday, after which they will play New Zealand and Zambia at 7.17 AM and 1.27PM respectively.

This comes after the Kenya Sevens team beat New Zealand in the semifinal of the Hong Kong Sevens Series. The Kenyan side also overcame Canada by a merciless 30-7 drubbing in the same tournament.

Kenya Sevens finished their Hong Kong Sevens Series on a disappointing note after putting impressive performances, only to be defeated 24-12 by Fiji on the finals.

Shujaa Sevens narrowly missed the title as first half became their undoing, losing 17-0 before making an unfruitful comeback which culminated in 24-12 result.

