Shujaa finishes second after losing to Fiji in Hong Kong Sevens Series final

Kenya Sevens team lines up before the match against Fiji. [Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens have crushed at the hands of Fiji after losing 24-12 in the final of Hong Kong Sevens Series.

Shujaa became the weaker side in the better part of the first half as Fijians scored twice earning 17 points before Kenyans registered a single point. Kenyans bounced back in the second half earning 5 points. However, this was short-lived as Fijian Vatemo Ravuovuo ran riot in Kenyan defence scoring and widening the margin to 24 points.

Kenyans however pulled back raising their tally to 12 points but such only came as curtain fell on the game.

Kenyans now finish second as South Africa comes third after beating New Zealand in a clash for the third place. Fijians became the better side avenging their 2016 30-7 loss in which Kenyans lifted their first ever title.

This precedes a string of impressive performance from the Kenya Sevens in their journey to the finals. Shujaa thrashed Spain 26-0 and Canada 33-10 at the preliminaries before knocking out Scotland and New Zealand respectively.

Their only loss at the opening matches was a narrow 28-26 in the hands of Australians.

