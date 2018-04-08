Shujaa brushes aside New Zealand as Fiji awaits in finals

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, April 8th 2018 at 12:28
[Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens have beaten New Zealand to cruise to the final of Hong Kong Sevens where they will face Fiji in title decider.

Shujaa had earlier beaten Scotland 19-12 in the quarterfinals. Jeff Oluoch starred in the game after he carried Shujaa on his shoulders to prevail over the Scottish team with a try. Willy Ambaka also opened the scoring for the Kenyans.

Shujaa also beat Canada 33-10 in “Miguna derby” before thrashing Spaniards 26-0. The preliminary game saw the finalists lose by a very narrow margin of 28-26 to Australians courtesy of their failure to register a try that would have given them an edge.

Kenya Sevens will be meeting a farmiliar 'enemy' in Fijians after the two teams met in the Singapore Sevens Series in which Kenyans lifted their first Sevens title in 2016.

The Kenyan team by then beat the Fijians by a whopping large margin of 30-7. Collins Injera bagged two tries out of four that the Kenyans made,making his 225 tries and inching closer to the record of Argentine Santiago Gomez who had 230 tries at the time.

KENYA SEVENS HONG KONG SEVENS NEW ZEALAND FIJI FINAL
Gathimba, Zakayo earn Kenya bronze medals as Cheptegei wins gold for Uganda
