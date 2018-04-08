Samuel Gathimba and Edward Zakayo boost Kenya with bronze medals, as Museveni praises “gold-star’’ Cheptegei

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, April 8th 2018 at 11:19
Edward Zakayo (R) celebrates his win. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya has added yet another medal into the bag after Samuel Gathimba won the 20 Kilometres walking race earning him a bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.

This comes after a teenager Edward Zakayo also bagged a bronze medal for Kenya in the 5000 metres race. The duo have kick started the country’s quest for glory at the 21 first Commonwealth edition which began on a slow start.

Kenya suffered in the preliminary stages as athletes for performed in other field events such as squash, boxing, bowling were overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei won gold in men’s 5000 metres race eliciting applause immediately from the head of state.

President Yoweri Museveni tweeted:

“Congratulations to Joshua Cheptegei for winning gold in the Men's 5,000m finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia. Uganda is proud of you.”

More to follow…

