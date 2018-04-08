Oluoch carries Shujaa to Hong Kong Sevens semis

345

Shujaa's Jeff Oluoch. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jeff Oluoch’s try at the death saw Shujaa set up a Hong Kong Sevens cup semifinal date against New Zealand at 11.03am EAT .

Receiving the ball deep in his half, Oluoch backed his pace to score under the posts with Sammy Oliech converting with little time on the clock, Shujaa claiming the 19-12 result over Scotland.

It was a finely poised fixture, both sides giving as good as they got. Willy Ambaka opened the scoring with Oliech drilling home the difficult conversion for a 7-0 score before Jamie Farndale responded for Scotland, Ruaridh Jackson converting to level up the scores.

Scotland piled the pressure on Shujaa but Oscar Ouma struck with a long range try to see Innocent Simiyu’s charges take a 12-7 lead into the interval.

It was still close in the second half, Shujaa’s forward movement hampered by a series of unforced errors. Farndale soon landed his brace to restore parity before Oluoch’s intervention moments before full time.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

This comes after Kenya sailed through after thrashing Canada 33-10 and hitting Spain 26-0 garnering 7 points. Also, Shujaa lost to Australia 28-26 after the Kenyans failed to capitalize on their chances for conversion hence giving the Australians the edge over them.