Oluoch carries Shujaa to Hong Kong Sevens semis

By KRU and Japheth Ogila Sunday, April 8th 2018 at 10:39
Shujaa's Jeff Oluoch. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jeff Oluoch’s try at the death saw Shujaa set up a Hong Kong Sevens cup semifinal date against New Zealand at 11.03am EAT .

Receiving the ball deep in his half, Oluoch backed his pace to score under the posts with Sammy Oliech converting with little time on the clock, Shujaa claiming the 19-12 result over Scotland.

It was a finely poised fixture, both sides giving as good as they got. Willy Ambaka opened the scoring with Oliech drilling home the difficult conversion for a 7-0 score before Jamie Farndale responded for Scotland, Ruaridh Jackson converting to level up the scores.

Scotland piled the pressure on Shujaa but Oscar Ouma struck with a long range try to see Innocent Simiyu’s charges take a 12-7 lead into the interval.

It was still close in the second half, Shujaa’s forward movement hampered by a series of unforced errors. Farndale soon landed his brace to restore parity before Oluoch’s intervention moments before full time.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

This comes after Kenya sailed through after thrashing Canada 33-10 and hitting Spain 26-0 garnering 7 points. Also, Shujaa lost to Australia 28-26 after the Kenyans failed to capitalize on their chances for conversion hence giving the Australians the edge over them.

SHUJAA KENYA SEVENS HONG KONG SEVENS NEW ZEALAND
Next Story
Rare video showing Conor McGregor’s bus attack and his facial injuries surface
RELATED STORIES
Shujaa top group to reach Cup quarters: Kenyans eye glory as they face Scotland in Hong Kong
Hong Kong offers perfect training ground
Kenya Sevens fall to Fiji at the final as Kenyan duo make dream team
LATEST STORIES
Shujaa storm to the semifinal as New Zealand wait in wings

Shujaa have booked a tie at the Hong Kong Sevens semifinal against New Zealand after beating Scotland.

Rare video showing Conor McGregor’s bus attack and his facial injuries surface

The Irishman has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following a backstage disturbance at the UFC 223 media.

How Mourinho inspired comeback victory against Man City in 'three-words'

Jose Mourinho talked to his players at half-time reminding them of the pain that would ensue if they lost the game to Manchester City.

Gor Mahia keen to switch off Supersport: Caf tie Place in lucrative group stage at stake when two sides clash in Machakos

South African side making their second visit to Kenya after eliminating AFC Leopards in 2014.

Nations Cup: Starlets tackle Uganda qualifier

The National women’s football team, Harambee Starlets face their Ugandan counterparts in the second leg of the first round Africa Women Cup of Nations

Ndiwa and Chebet lead race for gold: Kenyan women will be keen to dominate the podium like they did in 2014

Locals girls will be in action tomorrow in 1,500m heats.

More Stories
Shujaa storm to the semifinal as New Zealand wait in wings

Shujaa have booked a tie at the Hong Kong Sevens semifinal against New Zealand after beating Scotland.

Shujaa top group to reach Cup quarters: Kenyans eye glory as they face Scotland in Hong Kong

Lionesses coach Wambua praises his charges despite failing to secure World Series slot.

Hong Kong offers perfect training ground

Hong Kong offers perfect training ground

Head coach Murunga: Adequate preparations won us the 10-aside title

Top seeds Homeboyz displayed power and skills to edge out Mwamba RFC 28-0 and retain the Great Rift 10-aside rugby title at the Nakuru Athletic Club o

Rugby Union denies rape allegations against two of its players

Kenya Rugby Union has broken silence to reaffirm their support to aide investigations on allegations linking Kenya Sevens players to sexual misconduct

RUGBY: Homeboyz, Nakuru RFC and KCB triumph

Defending champions Homeboyz, Nakuru RFC and Kenya Cup League champions Kenya Commercial Bank yesterday won their opening matches at the 29th Great Ri

Nakuru RFC target Great Rift title

Nakuru RFC target Great Rift title

Australia's Stannard out of Games after 'one-punch' assault

Australia's Stannard out of Games after 'one-punch' assault

Schools open Great Rift 10-aside diary

Schools open Great Rift 10-aside diary

It's try time for Amonde: Head coach Simiyu names team for Club Games in Australia

Head coach Simiyu names team for Club Games in Australia

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Conte rejects claim he wants to leave Chelsea

    Fri 06th Apr 2018

  • Shujaa run away from Canada in Hong Kong

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Leopards brace for Nzoia test: Ingwe coach Kitambi says he expects physical match

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Another footballer dies

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Man City vs Man Utd line-ups at 7:30pm

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • View the Latest EPL table 2017/2018 Season after Man Utd beat Man City

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Newcastle step closer to survival with 2-1 win over Leicester

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • No celebration for City after United comeback derby win

    Sat 07th Apr 2018

  • Nations Cup: Starlets tackle Uganda qualifier

    Sun 08th Apr 2018

  • Gor Mahia keen to switch off Supersport: Caf tie Place in lucrative group stage at stake when two sides clash in Machakos

    Sun 08th Apr 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Timu raga ya wachezaji saba kuchuana na Scotland katika robo fainali ya taji kuu
    Scoreline: Sports sponsorship saga and promises from the government on sponsorship
    Scoreline: Sports sponsorship saga and promises from the government
    Scoreline: Gor Mahia ready for Supersport United in the Caf Confederations play-off match