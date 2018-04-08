View the Latest EPL table 2017/2018 Season after weekend matches

By Odero Charles

 

Hernandez earns West Ham a valuable point at Chelsea

Substitute Javier Hernandez stole an equaliser to earn West Ham United an unlikely point in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Welbeck's double for Arsenal costs Southampton vital points

Danny Welbeck’s second goal of the game gave Arsenal a 3-2 win on Sunday and cost Southampton a draw they would have deserved in their struggle agains

Interim cricket body is a ‘time bomb’

The interim Kenyan cricket body may not survive the test given that there no new mechanisms put in place to address the gaps.

Kenya stunned as Fiji wins fourth title in Hong Kong final

Kenya Sevens have crushed at the hands of Fiji after losing 24-12 at the final of Hong Kong Sevens Series.

Blake awaits 100M final test as Bolt sends warning

Blake clocked 10.06sec to qualify quickest and he did it with ease, looking across twice at a fast-closing Adam Gemili of England in his semi-final.

PSG to sign Liverpool super star as Neymar doubts persist

PSG are turning to Liverpool goal machine to inspire their attack as futures of Neymar and Edinson Cavani remain doubtful.

Gor Mahia keen to switch off Supersport: Caf tie Place in lucrative group stage at stake when two sides clash in Machakos

South African side making their second visit to Kenya after eliminating AFC Leopards in 2014.

Nations Cup: Starlets tackle Uganda qualifier

The National women’s football team, Harambee Starlets face their Ugandan counterparts in the second leg of the first round Africa Women Cup of Nations

No celebration for City after United comeback derby win

Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations were put on hold as rivals Manchester United produced a remarkable comeback from two goals down to

Newcastle step closer to survival with 2-1 win over Leicester

Vardy pounced to pull a goal back for Leicester

Man City vs Man Utd line-ups at 7:30pm

View Man City vs Man Utd line-ups at 7:30pm

Another footballer dies

The French club announced the news with "great sadness" on Saturday,

De Bruyne reveals what didn’t work for him and Salah under Mourinho at Chelsea

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has bring to light why he and Salah struggled under Mourinho at Chelsea

